|
|
Elizabeth K. Brisk
Windham, ME - Elizabeth "Betsy" Kohl Brisk died peacefully after a brief illness on February 17th at her home in Windham, Maine surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Elizabeth, known variously as Betsy, Mom, Nanny, Grandma, and Gundigun was the expression of grace, joy, and kindness to so many people.
Born in Newburg, New York in 1931 to Albert Seeger Kohl and Edith Odell Kohl, she met the love of her life and husband, David C. Brisk, when she was a Simmons College student and he attended Harvard. They were married in 1950 and lived, over the years, in Boston, New York City, New Jersey, and finally in Windham, Maine for the last 30 years. Betsy was mother of four, grandmother of eleven and great grandparent of eight including newborn Abigail whom she met on her last day.
Betsy was deeply involved as a volunteer in her children's schools, a dedicated member of the League of Women Voters, a lover of the arts, especially opera and musical theater. A lifelong learner in all ways, she took many courses at the Osher Life Long Institute at the University of Southern Maine, especially enjoying courses in music and history. While her interests were many, her primary occupation was being a loving and supportive beacon to her family and friends. She was known as an exceptional hostess, and a loving presence to an extraordinarily varied group that included family, but was in no way limited to that group. Her home was always a refuge for those who needed care, and a place of warmth and joy.
Betsy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, David C. Brisk. She leaves behind her adoring children and spouses, Charles and Martha Brisk of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Susan and Robert Sharp of Harpswell, Maine, Steven and Amber Brisk of Closter, New Jersey, and Robert Brisk and Monica Mahoney of Columbus, Ohio, as well as semi-daughter Anne W. Maloney. Also, Betsy had an especially close relationship with her grandchildren and partners, Charles and Sarah Brisk, Eliot Brisk and Christine Young, Catherine and Michael Rennebu, Matthew and Kimberly Brisk, Kate Sharp and Phil Badger, Jenny Sharp, Tyler and Bridget Brisk, Ryan Brisk, Samuel Brisk and Marisa Schoepflin, William Brisk, and Benjamin Brisk. Betsy also took great joy in her great grandchildren, Bailey, Kaisey, Kelly, Bradley, Crosby, David and CJ Brisk and Abigail Rennebu.
A celebration of this amazing and beloved person will be held in late spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Save the Children or Osher Life Long Institute at the University of Southern Maine.