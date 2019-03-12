|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Kupfrian
Paramus - Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Yancigay) Kupfrian, of Paramus, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 97 Betty was born to John & Anna Yancigay on November 7, 1921 in New York City. She was raised in Teaneck, NJ, the youngest of 7 children. Betty met her husband Ted in 1942 while they were both working in the milling department at Bendix Aviation. They married in 1944 and 3 years later built their home in Paramus where they lived together for 71 years. Betty worked for the Paramus Board of Ed as a secretary at East Brook Junior High School. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook and loved baking in her kitchen. She was well known for her rhubarb pies as well as rhubarb and raspberry jams. Betty was a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader. She played on the Bendix softball team, was in a bowling league, and played tennis until the age of 90. Betty enjoyed watching her grandchildren's baseball games and swim meets. She was kind, thoughtful, generous, and selfless, always caring more about the needs of others before herself.
Cherished wife of 74 years to the late George "Ted" Kupfrian (2019). Loving mother of George Kupfrian and his wife Loreen of Palm Coast, FL, Jean Simmons and her husband Michael of Laguna Hills, CA, & Thomas Kupfrian and his wife Anna of Anaheim, CA. Treasured grandmother of John Simmons (Heather), Kenneth Kupfrian (Allison), Kate Hoppe (Brooks), Kevin & Anneliese Kupfrian and great grandchildren Camryn, Connor, Morgan, Paige, Lawson, Brennan, & Hailey. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Martin & Steven Yancigay and sisters Anna Lasson, Mary Diana, & Sophie Tognoli.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Ave, Paramus, NJ. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Betty's memory.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.