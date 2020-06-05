Elizabeth Landherr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Landherr

Teaneck - Elizabeth "Betty" Landherr passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Ontario, Canada she immigrated to the United States as a young child settling in New York before moving to Teaneck. She was an Administrative Assistant for the Teaneck Board of Education. Betty was married to Andrew Landherr for 50 years before his passing in 2006. She is predeceased by her brother Josef Szoo. Betty is survived by her two loving daughters Amy E. Stangl, her husband Adolf; Wendy B. Lorenz, her husband Stefan; and her three cherished grandchildren: Lindsey, Alexander and AJ; sister Elsie Szoo, brother Frank Stowe and his wife Lynn. A graveside service was held at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements were by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), Wyckoff.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved