Elizabeth Landherr
Teaneck - Elizabeth "Betty" Landherr passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Ontario, Canada she immigrated to the United States as a young child settling in New York before moving to Teaneck. She was an Administrative Assistant for the Teaneck Board of Education. Betty was married to Andrew Landherr for 50 years before his passing in 2006. She is predeceased by her brother Josef Szoo. Betty is survived by her two loving daughters Amy E. Stangl, her husband Adolf; Wendy B. Lorenz, her husband Stefan; and her three cherished grandchildren: Lindsey, Alexander and AJ; sister Elsie Szoo, brother Frank Stowe and his wife Lynn. A graveside service was held at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements were by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), Wyckoff.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.