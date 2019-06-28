Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Pompton Plains
Elizabeth "Betty" Lennon

Elizabeth "Betty" Lennon

Totowa - Elizabeth "Betty" Lennon, 87, of Totowa, formerly of Pequannock passed away on June 23, 2019.

Born in NewYork City, Elizabeth was one of eight children born to Samuel and Mae Meltzer. She married William Lennon and the couple settled in Wayne to raise their family. Betty lived at Hearle Village in Pequannock before moving to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Totowa.

Betty is survived by her son Daniel and his wife Jeanne; her daughter Patricia Soules and her husband Thomas; her siblings, Harold Meltzer, Patsy Stevenson, and Ceil Day; her grandchildren, Thomas Soules, Debby Cannarozzi, Danielle and Billy Lennon and her great-grandchildren Thomas, Tyler and Tayler Soules and Abby Cannarozzi. Betty's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and their "Gammy" will be forever in their hearts.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, July 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512 would be greatly appreciated by the family.
