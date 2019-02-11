|
Elizabeth Lillian Pfeuffer
Cliffside Park - Pfeuffer, Elizabeth Lillian, age 98, lifelong resident of Cliffside Park, on Saturday February 9, 2019. Prior to her retirement in 1983 she was a bookkeeper for Jules Embroidery of West New York, NJ and parishioner of the Church of the Epiphany of Cliffside Park. She traveled throughout the world but her favorite destination was Atlantic City. She was the beloved wife of the late William Robert Pfeuffer. The devoted mother of Karen Fitzgibbons and her husband Brian. Dear sister of the late Anne McConnell. Cherished Aunt of Gary and Howard McConnell. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-7 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Epiphany RC Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com