Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany RC Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pfeuffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lillian Pfeuffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Lillian Pfeuffer Obituary
Elizabeth Lillian Pfeuffer

Cliffside Park - Pfeuffer, Elizabeth Lillian, age 98, lifelong resident of Cliffside Park, on Saturday February 9, 2019. Prior to her retirement in 1983 she was a bookkeeper for Jules Embroidery of West New York, NJ and parishioner of the Church of the Epiphany of Cliffside Park. She traveled throughout the world but her favorite destination was Atlantic City. She was the beloved wife of the late William Robert Pfeuffer. The devoted mother of Karen Fitzgibbons and her husband Brian. Dear sister of the late Anne McConnell. Cherished Aunt of Gary and Howard McConnell. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-7 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Epiphany RC Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.