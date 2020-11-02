1/1
Elizabeth Lorraine Peterman
1926 - 2020
Elizabeth Lorraine Peterman

Waldwick - Elizabeth Lorraine Peterman passed away at her home in Waldwick, NJ on October 31, 2020. She was 94 years old. Born on February 23, 1926 in New Rochelle, NY to Ralph and Mae Garrison, Beth grew up in New Rochelle, NY. Beth married Howard Peterman, in January 1950. They settled in Waldwick in 1954. Employed as a registered nurse, Beth worked at Valley Hospital until she retired in 1994. Long after her retirement she continued to offer love and support to friends, neighbors and former co-workers in need. She will always be remembered for her gentle, loving spirit, her commitment to doing the right thing and her love of family. Beth is survived by her son, Bob and wife Dawn, daughter Sue Gallagher and husband Jerry, daughter Debbie and daughter Joanne Becker and husband Kevin; her grandchildren Brianne, Cailin, Becky, Melissa, Rob, Kristine, Amy, Kevin Jr. and Erik, 6 great grandchildren, sister Marilyn Quesenberry and husband Pete, brother Jim Garrison and wife, Julia, and cousin Ann Silo and husband Bill. Beth was predeceased by her beloved husband Howard, brother Robert and wife Margaret, brother Ralph and wife Grace and sister Rose and husband Tom. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 - 8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Church of the Nativity in Midland Park, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Luke's Cemetery in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Food Bank of NJ, PO Box 1184, Pleasantville, NJ 08232-6184. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
