Elizabeth Louise Bourguignon



Lithia, FL - Elizabeth Louise Bourguignon (nee Wagner), 92 of Lithia, FL, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on May 1, 2020.



Devoted wife of the late Wesley A Bourguignon and beloved mother of Barbara A Guide (Robert) and Jean M Bourguignon.



Elizabeth was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 11, 1928 to the late August and Marie Wagner (Sins). "Betty" worked for Guaranty Trust Bank in NY where she met her beloved husband, Wesley, and they later moved to Wyckoff, NJ where she resided for over 50 years.



She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving nephews and nieces, great niece and great-great niece.



Elizabeth is predeceased by her sister Ruth Brown, brothers Frank and George Wagner.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store