Elizabeth Louise Bourguignon
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Louise Bourguignon

Lithia, FL - Elizabeth Louise Bourguignon (nee Wagner), 92 of Lithia, FL, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on May 1, 2020.

Devoted wife of the late Wesley A Bourguignon and beloved mother of Barbara A Guide (Robert) and Jean M Bourguignon.

Elizabeth was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 11, 1928 to the late August and Marie Wagner (Sins). "Betty" worked for Guaranty Trust Bank in NY where she met her beloved husband, Wesley, and they later moved to Wyckoff, NJ where she resided for over 50 years.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving nephews and nieces, great niece and great-great niece.

Elizabeth is predeceased by her sister Ruth Brown, brothers Frank and George Wagner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
