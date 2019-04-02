|
Elizabeth M. Leishman
Woodland Park - Leishman, Elizabeth "Betty" M. (nee Shaw), age 86 of Woodland Park at rest in Woodland Park on April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew "Scot" Leishman (2006). Loving mother of Andrew Leishman, Robert Leishman and his wife Francesca, Eileen VanDuyne and her husband Allen, Edward Leishman and his wife Anna, Kathleen Berdan and her husband Timothy, Thomas Leishman, James Leishman and his wife Susann, and Steven Leishman and his significant other Josette. Dear sister of Frances Risch and the late William Shaw and the late Joseph Shaw. Doting grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life, before recently moving to Woodland Park. She was a Homemaker. Mrs. Leishman was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure R.C. Church for many years. She was a very charitable person with a heart of gold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:15 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 3:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bonaventure R.C. Church 174 Ramsey Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 and/or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For more information, go to
www.festamemorial.com.