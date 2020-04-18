Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. (Bennett) Smith


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. (Bennett) Smith Obituary
Elizabeth M. Smith (nee Bennett)

Hasbrouck Heights - Elizabeth M. Smith (nee Bennett) 96, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Monday, April 13. 2020. Born in Orange to the late John and Elizabeth Bennett. Before retiring, she was a secretary at the Essex County Courthouse in Newark. Beloved wife of the late James E. Smith. Devoted mother of Linda Shand and her husband Scott, Marianne Smith and Brian J. Smith and his wife Nancy Pendas-Smith. Dear sister of the late John Bennett. Loving grandmother of three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -