Hasbrouck Heights - Elizabeth M. Smith (nee Bennett) 96, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Monday, April 13. 2020. Born in Orange to the late John and Elizabeth Bennett. Before retiring, she was a secretary at the Essex County Courthouse in Newark. Beloved wife of the late James E. Smith. Devoted mother of Linda Shand and her husband Scott, Marianne Smith and Brian J. Smith and his wife Nancy Pendas-Smith. Dear sister of the late John Bennett. Loving grandmother of three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com