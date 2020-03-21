|
|
Elizabeth Marie ("Betty") Regan
Elizabeth Marie ("Betty") Regan, dog walker, cleaner, lunch lady, and force of nature, entered immortality on March 19, 2020, after 95 years of a full and abundant life.
Betty was born in1924 and spent her early years in Guttenberg, NJ, the child of two immigrants who had arrived from Slovakia in 1910.When asked recently about the greatest change she observed since her childhood, she remarked, "The automobiles. There are so many more nowadays!" Her recipe for longevity was hard work and smiling. Her inimitable work ethic earned her the nickname "Busy Betty." In the 1940s, she was a factory worker for the war effort in New York City. She married in 1945 and was a homemaker. She worked for over ten years at Joseph Markovitz Company in Totowa, NJ, in the Accounts Receivable department. She spent decades as a cleaning lady at Medical Park in Wayne, NJ, and retired from her full-time job at Chilton Memorial Hospital in Pompton Plains, NJ at age 86. Betty had a love for her Roman Catholic faith, was a parishioner at St. Mary's in Pompton Lakes, NJ, and took great pleasure in being a Columbiette. She was a proud resident of Pompton Plains, NJ since 1956. In the last near-decade of her life, she occupied her time doing what she loved best—managing her house, tending to her pets, and spending time with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Edward Regan, with whom she enjoyed nearly 45 years of marriage; her son-in-law, Baldassero Geraci; her step-grandson Mark Geraci; her parents, Paul Volek (Waleck), and Teresa "Tessie" Puskar; her brothers Paul, John, Gus, and Eddie Waleck, and her sister, Millie Hertel; and a number of friends, neighbors, and loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Regan-Geraci; her grandson, Matthew Regan and his husband Jonathan Ryan; her step-granddaughter, Gina Geraci McFadden and her husband, John—and her great-granddaughters, Adelaide and Ava; her beloved nephew, RonaldHertel and hiswife, Colleen; a large extended family; and a huge number of loved ones who considered her a grandparent and friend.
She was one of a kind, stubborn as heck, and will be sorely missed each and every day.
A small, intimate wake will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 9-10am at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains, NJ followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. A memorial mass will be held in her honor at St. Mary's Parish in Pompton Lakes, NJ later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations to Atlantic Hospice Care in Morristown, NJ would be greatly appreciated.