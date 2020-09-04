Elizabeth Marren
Elizabeth Marren (nee Koch), age 84 of Elmwood Park, NJ passed away on September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Marren. Loving mother to Bill Marren and his wife Jean, Chris Marren and his wife Maryann, Doug Marren and his wife Maya and Russell Marren. Dear grandmother to Bradley Marren and his wife Karey, Diana Paradis and her husband Mike, Shannon Marren, Kelsey Marren, Joseph Marren, Josh Marren, and Christopher Marren and great-grandmother to Grace Marren. She enjoyed going to games and activities. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews all of which received an afghan when they married and baby blankets when one was born. Elizabeth called it "A labor of love".
Elizabeth was born in the Bronx, N.Y. to William and Carolyn Koch, before moving to Ridgefield, NJ. She graduated Holy Name Nursing School and was an RN for local hospitals. She lived in Saddle Brook for 50 years before moving to Elmwood Park. She was a member of the Saddle Brook Seniors and the Saddle Brook Stitchers. Elizabeth crocheted hats, scarves, and blankets for hospitals. She also made afghans, hats, scarves, and ponchos for Tomorrow's Children.
Funeral arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals, 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday September 7, 2020 from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at St. Philip The Apostle RCC on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tomorrow's Children, Hackensack N.J., or your favorite charity
