Elizabeth Mary Haugh
Saddle Brook - On September 27, 2020, Elizabeth Mary Haugh, known as Maureen, from Saddle Brook, passed away peacefully at age 86 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Haugh Jr. Devoted mother of Kevin and his wife Ellen, and Mary Ann and her husband Jorge. Dear sister of Andrew Sheehan and his wife, Mairead of Mallow, County Cork, Ireland. Doting grandmother (Mimi) of Jasmine & Summer Haugh, and Jorgie & Christian Cortes. Loving aunt of Thomas, Humphrey, Juliet, Andrew and Tadgh. Maureen was born in Mallow, County Cork, Ireland and lived in Saddle Brook, NJ for 53 years. She was well loved by all and was a member of both St. Philips and Sacred Heart Churches. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Sunday, October 4th from 1:00 — 5:00 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road in Westwood. A Mass celebrating Maureen's life and faith will be held on Monday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victories Church, 350 Harriot Ave, Harrington Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. www.stjude.org Becker-funeralhome.com