Elizabeth McLoughlin

Elizabeth McLoughlin Obituary
Elizabeth McLoughlin

Westwood - Elizabeth McLoughlin (nee Meehan), 85, passed away on March 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. Born in Donegal, Ireland, she came to New York as a young woman and met her husband of 53 years, John "Jack" McLoughlin, who announced, as soon as he saw her, "that's the girl I'm going to marry." She loved to travel everywhere with her husband, including to their vacation home in the Catskills and back to Ireland. Elizabeth was a devout Catholic, loving mother, animal lover, and wonderful neighbor. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, and is survived by her five children, Thomas McLoughlin, Catherine Doyle and her husband Robert Doyle, John McLoughlin, Mairead Jensen and her husband Robert Jensen, and Eilish McLoughlin, and her four grandchildren, Margaret Doyle, Elizabeth Doyle, Dillon Jensen, and Shane Jensen. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Elizabeth's name to Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River. All services for Elizabeth at this time are private. A celebration of her life for family and friends will take place at a later date. Becker-funeralhome.com
