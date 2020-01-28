|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Niego
Hillsdale - Elizabeth "Betty" Niego (nee Doran) 95, of Hillsdale, NJ, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Middletown, NY and had worked as a registered nurse for many years at St. Vincent's Hospital, New York, NY.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Niego. Devoted mother of Joseph J. and his wife Patricia; Michael P. and his wife Theresa; James D. and his wife Leslie. Loving grandmother of Christine Schuster and her husband Dan; Brianne and Michael Niego. Cherished great grandmother of Flynn and Emmy Schuster.
The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, 4-8PM. Funeral Mass at Church of St. John The Baptist, Hillsdale, NJ on Friday at 10AM. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Memorial gifts to Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666 would be appreciated.
