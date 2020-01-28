Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. John The Baptist
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Niego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Niego

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Niego Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Niego

Hillsdale - Elizabeth "Betty" Niego (nee Doran) 95, of Hillsdale, NJ, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Middletown, NY and had worked as a registered nurse for many years at St. Vincent's Hospital, New York, NY.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Niego. Devoted mother of Joseph J. and his wife Patricia; Michael P. and his wife Theresa; James D. and his wife Leslie. Loving grandmother of Christine Schuster and her husband Dan; Brianne and Michael Niego. Cherished great grandmother of Flynn and Emmy Schuster.

The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, 4-8PM. Funeral Mass at Church of St. John The Baptist, Hillsdale, NJ on Friday at 10AM. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Memorial gifts to Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666 would be appreciated.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -