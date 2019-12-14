|
Elizabeth Pamela Laughlin (1936-2019)
Waldwick - Pam Laughlin (nee Rapp), of Waldwick NJ, loving & devoted wife, mother, and cherished grandmother moved on to her next journey and warmer pastures on Dec 12, 2019. She lived for her family and was always encouraging. Pam met "the love of her life", James E. Laughlin Jr., at an early age and immediately knew he was the man she would marry. Quickly they followed Irish customs and created a large, robust family that includes: Diane, Patti (h. Fred Van Lenten), Judy (h. Robert Ciulla), Cyndi (h. Reno Mastrocola), and Jet (James the 3rd). Her children, however, did not follow that same custom so she only had one precious granddaughter, Nicole Van Lenten, to shower with love, affection, and attention. In addition to immediate family, Pam was blessed with a sister, (predeceased) Suzanne "Sue" Sullivan, as well as nieces and nephews (Liz, Kathy, Farrell - as well as Hilary, predeceased). She always enjoyed keeping in contact with her many cousins and other special relations. She was also very fortunate to meet her lifelong best friend, Eileen Murphy, early in life - in addition to maintaining other long-term friendships. Any opportunity for a family reunion, a get together, or a good conversation was good enough for her! Last, but not least, Pam was surrounded by, and thoroughly enjoyed, the many four-legged companions and other pets that blessed our house over the years. They were always there to comfort her and put a smile on her face! Pam always believed in living life to the fullest. That included taking advantage of all opportunities, being willing to take risks, trying something new, and always considering others above herself. She was quick to make you feel at home, to give advice, and was always encouraging. She dealt with all of life's obstacles like she dealt with everything else in life - with courage, perseverance, tremendous fortitude, as well as with humor (a dry/sarcastic wit). Most importantly, she always wore a smile! The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16 from 4:00-8:00 pm at: Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17 at 10:30 am at: Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St, Midland Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam's memory to: "Canine Companions for Independence" Northeast, 286 Middle Island Rd, Medford, NY 11763, or "ALSAC/", 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or "Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps", 20 Whites Ln, Waldwick, NJ 07463.