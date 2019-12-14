Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Nativity
315 Prospect St
Midland Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Laughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Pamela (1936-2019) Laughlin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Pamela (1936-2019) Laughlin Obituary
Elizabeth Pamela Laughlin (1936-2019)

Waldwick - Pam Laughlin (nee Rapp), of Waldwick NJ, loving & devoted wife, mother, and cherished grandmother moved on to her next journey and warmer pastures on Dec 12, 2019. She lived for her family and was always encouraging. Pam met "the love of her life", James E. Laughlin Jr., at an early age and immediately knew he was the man she would marry. Quickly they followed Irish customs and created a large, robust family that includes: Diane, Patti (h. Fred Van Lenten), Judy (h. Robert Ciulla), Cyndi (h. Reno Mastrocola), and Jet (James the 3rd). Her children, however, did not follow that same custom so she only had one precious granddaughter, Nicole Van Lenten, to shower with love, affection, and attention. In addition to immediate family, Pam was blessed with a sister, (predeceased) Suzanne "Sue" Sullivan, as well as nieces and nephews (Liz, Kathy, Farrell - as well as Hilary, predeceased). She always enjoyed keeping in contact with her many cousins and other special relations. She was also very fortunate to meet her lifelong best friend, Eileen Murphy, early in life - in addition to maintaining other long-term friendships. Any opportunity for a family reunion, a get together, or a good conversation was good enough for her! Last, but not least, Pam was surrounded by, and thoroughly enjoyed, the many four-legged companions and other pets that blessed our house over the years. They were always there to comfort her and put a smile on her face! Pam always believed in living life to the fullest. That included taking advantage of all opportunities, being willing to take risks, trying something new, and always considering others above herself. She was quick to make you feel at home, to give advice, and was always encouraging. She dealt with all of life's obstacles like she dealt with everything else in life - with courage, perseverance, tremendous fortitude, as well as with humor (a dry/sarcastic wit). Most importantly, she always wore a smile! The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16 from 4:00-8:00 pm at: Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17 at 10:30 am at: Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St, Midland Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam's memory to: "Canine Companions for Independence" Northeast, 286 Middle Island Rd, Medford, NY 11763, or "ALSAC/", 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or "Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps", 20 Whites Ln, Waldwick, NJ 07463.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -