Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Resnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Resnick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Resnick Obituary
Elizabeth Resnick

Los Angeles, CA - Elizabeth Anne Resnick died on Tuesday, March 26 following a more than two-year battle with cancer. She was 48.

A talented athlete, and dedicated educator, she used her unique combination of intelligence, humor, kindness and patience to help hundreds of students and families grow and thrive.

Born in Livingston, NJ, Ms. Resnick was an award-winning high school and college athlete who graduated from Millburn High School and from Harvard University. A lifelong student, Ms. Resnick also obtained a master's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at UCLA.

Ms. Resnick began her career as an educator in independent schools in New England and later moved to California. In 2011, she joined the Harvard-Westlake School and ultimately advanced to become the associate head of school there.

Ms. Resnick is survived by her wife, Jan Nash, their children Abraham and Hazel, her father Milton Resnick, her twin brother Michael Resnick and her sister Amy Resnick, sisters in law Julie Nash and Victoria Resnick along with in-laws John and Melinda Nash, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends around the US and the world. She was preceded in death by her mother, Paula Resnick.

A memorial service will be held later this month in Los Angeles.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a gift to one of the following:

The Liz Resnick Memorial Nursing Scholarship at the UCLA School of Nursing. Checks may be made to UCLA Foundation and mailed to: UCLA School of Nursing, Office of Development, 700 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90095 or to:The Harvard-Westlake Teachers Assistance Fund.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.