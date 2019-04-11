|
Elizabeth Resnick
Los Angeles, CA - Elizabeth Anne Resnick died on Tuesday, March 26 following a more than two-year battle with cancer. She was 48.
A talented athlete, and dedicated educator, she used her unique combination of intelligence, humor, kindness and patience to help hundreds of students and families grow and thrive.
Born in Livingston, NJ, Ms. Resnick was an award-winning high school and college athlete who graduated from Millburn High School and from Harvard University. A lifelong student, Ms. Resnick also obtained a master's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at UCLA.
Ms. Resnick began her career as an educator in independent schools in New England and later moved to California. In 2011, she joined the Harvard-Westlake School and ultimately advanced to become the associate head of school there.
Ms. Resnick is survived by her wife, Jan Nash, their children Abraham and Hazel, her father Milton Resnick, her twin brother Michael Resnick and her sister Amy Resnick, sisters in law Julie Nash and Victoria Resnick along with in-laws John and Melinda Nash, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends around the US and the world. She was preceded in death by her mother, Paula Resnick.
A memorial service will be held later this month in Los Angeles.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a gift to one of the following:
The Liz Resnick Memorial Nursing Scholarship at the UCLA School of Nursing. Checks may be made to UCLA Foundation and mailed to: UCLA School of Nursing, Office of Development, 700 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90095 or to:The Harvard-Westlake Teachers Assistance Fund.