Elizabeth Rhoads
Lake Hiawatha - Elizabeth A. Rhoads of Lake Hiawatha, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Surviving are her husband, "Dusty", son, Jon, brother John Prior, sisters, Veronica Berry and Lorraine Saravia, also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Albano.
Services are private for family and close friends in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton, NJ. Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to view the full obituary and share a condolence with the family.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.