Elizabeth Rhoads
Elizabeth Rhoads

Lake Hiawatha - Elizabeth A. Rhoads of Lake Hiawatha, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Surviving are her husband, "Dusty", son, Jon, brother John Prior, sisters, Veronica Berry and Lorraine Saravia, also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Albano.

Services are private for family and close friends in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
