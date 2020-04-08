|
|
Elizabeth Ruth Farley
Union City - Elizabeth Ruth Farley (nee Byrnes) 97, of Union City formerly of West New York passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Emerson Health Care Center in Emerson. Elizabeth was born on September 30, 1922. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of the late William Joseph Farley. Devoted mother of William J. Farley and his wife Maryann and the late Kathleen Moylan. Loving grandmother of William Moylan and Renee Wagoner. Cherished great grandmother of Paige and Brooke Wagoner and Dylan and Liam Moylan. Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions to Bright Side Manor 300 Teaneck Rd. Teaneck, NJ 07666 in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com