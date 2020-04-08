Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Farley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ruth Farley


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ruth Farley Obituary
Elizabeth Ruth Farley

Union City - Elizabeth Ruth Farley (nee Byrnes) 97, of Union City formerly of West New York passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Emerson Health Care Center in Emerson. Elizabeth was born on September 30, 1922. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of the late William Joseph Farley. Devoted mother of William J. Farley and his wife Maryann and the late Kathleen Moylan. Loving grandmother of William Moylan and Renee Wagoner. Cherished great grandmother of Paige and Brooke Wagoner and Dylan and Liam Moylan. Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions to Bright Side Manor 300 Teaneck Rd. Teaneck, NJ 07666 in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -