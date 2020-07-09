Elizabeth Shand
New Milford - Elizabeth Shand, 95, of New Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Care One Cresskill on July 3, 2020.
Elizabeth was raised in Narrowsburg, NY. Elizabeth graduated from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with an RN degree and proudly served as an Army Cadet nurse at Staten Island Halloran Hospital during WWII. She returned to nursing at Pascack Valley Hospital after raising their children and retired after working there 20 years. Elizabeth was a charter member for Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, New Milford.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles (1992). Elizabeth is survived by her son Brian Shand (Hewitt) and his wife Maura, her daughter Cathy Ebel (New Milford). Beloved grandmother of Allison, Jason, William and Sarah.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
To view Elizabeth's tribute page please visit volkleber.com