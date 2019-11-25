|
Elizabeth Sherwin
New Milford - Elizabeth "Liz" Sherwin, 62, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Liz was born in upstate New York. She grew up in Waldwick, New Jersey and resided in New Milford at the time of her death. She graduated from Waldwick High School, class of 1975. She was a graduate of Rutgers University and NYU School of Law. Liz had a long and distinguished career as a New York attorney. Throughout her career Liz worked at several different firms, the most recent being McKool Smith. She was member of both the New York and New Jersey bar association and was ranked as one of the top 250 Women of Litigation from 2016-2019. Liz loved to sing and dabbled in community theatre in both Secaucus and Leonia and was also a member of her church choir. She was a political junkie and huge sports enthusiast. She watched any and all sports her favorite being baseball (Yankees) and football (Giants). But Liz's true passion in life was her family, immediate and extended. Family vacations at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, enjoying the sunshine in Florida, or cruising the Caribbean brought her the most joy. Liz was also just as happy when she was sitting at the dinner table discussing sports and politics. No matter where she was, Liz was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Liz is survived by her mother Elizabeth "Betty" Sherwin, her sisters Patricia (Anthony) Ferraro, Linda Sherwin, Susan (Richard) Allen along with four nieces, Rebecca, Megan, Hannah and Nicole. She is predeceased by her beloved father, Caryle Sherwin. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29 from 4-8 in the evening at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 30 at 10:30 at the church of St. Paul 200 Wyckoff Ave., Ramsey, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, NJ.