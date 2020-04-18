|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Sidow (nee Litcher)
Montvale - Elizabeth (Betty) Sidow (nee Litcher) of Montvale, NJ passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gerhard E. Sidow for 50 years. Devoted mother of Gerard Sidow (Maria), Richard Sidow (Lisa), Heidi McCallum (James) and the late Paul Sidow (Allison). Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Kevin, Sabrina, Eric, Danielle, Glen (Maxine) and Patrick and the late Matthew and the late Meaghan. Great-grandmother of Theodore and Miles McCallum. Predeceased by her sister, Frances, and brothers Joseph and Donald. Betty was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1929. After graduating from Jamaica High School, she went to work for the Equitable Insurance Company in Manhattan, and she sang in their choir, which performed for special occasions. Betty also loved to dance, and met Gerhard Sidow at a dance in New York City. They fell in love and married in September 1951. The Sidows moved to John Street in Montvale in 1958, where they happily brought up four children. Betty was a homemaker for many years, then went to work as a Benefits Administrator for Federal Paper Board in Montvale. She retired and then became an active member of the Montvale Senior Club, serving as Treasurer for 20 years. There was nothing Betty loved more than spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She spent many happy years celebrating birthdays and attending graduations, weddings, and even the birth of great-grandchildren. Betty's cooking was a hit, and she hosted an Easter Brunch for her family every year that featured her home-baked Slovak paska bread and lemon cake. Betty was a friend to many and is remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, warm smile, light-hearted easy laugh, and kind and giving spirit. Services were private with Entombment in Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Washington Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to her favorite charities, Tomorrow's Children Cancer Fund, or Center for Food Action, in memory of Elizabeth. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com