Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Elizabeth Slane Roache

River Edge - Elizabeth Slane Roache, 82, of River Edge, NJ passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019.

She was born on February 28, 1937 in Bronxville, NY to Michael and Genevieve Slane. She was married on July 31, 1960 to Martin Roache.

Betty will be lovingly remembered by her children Kevin (MaryHelen) Roche, Beverly (Bill) Kimball, Debby (Jacques) Belderok , Tara (Herman) Belderok and Greg (Emily) Roache and her 30 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her infant grandsons, Brendan and Joseph.

Friends will be received on Thursday, May 23 from 4-8 PM, where the Rosary will be said at 7:30 PM for the repose of her soul, at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. A Requiem Mass will be said on Friday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Her grandson, Fr. William Kimball will be the celebrant.
