Elizabeth (Spina) Synol



Peoria, AZ - Elizabeth (Spina) Synol, 77, of Peoria, AZ, peacefully passed away on June 4, 2020.



She was born to the late Stephen & Ena Spina on May 23, 1943, in Oradell, NJ. Elizabeth was a graduate of River Dell Regional High School.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her younger sister, Gwyneth (Spina) Rice. She is survived by her five children: Christopher (Cari-Ann) Synol, of NJ; Brian (Kathy) Synol, of FL; Stacey Synol, of AZ; Nancy (Paul) Bosack, of NY; Matthew (Kate) Synol, of NJ; and 9 grandchildren who all adored her dearly.



Elizabeth enjoyed working for both the First Congregational Church of River Edge and the Cresskill Congregational Church. In her free time, she could be found behind her camera at her children's events, having coffee with friends, or watching Judge Judy (her daily dose of New York) with the dogs. Elizabeth was immensely proud and loved spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.



A memorial will be held at a later date at the Creskill Congregational Church.









