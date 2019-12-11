Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Elizabeth "Betty" Tejral

Clifton - Elizabeth "Betty" Tejral,92,of Clifton, formerly of Ridgewood, passed away 12/10/2019.

Betty will be missed by her children, Ellen C. Roller & husband Robert M., William C. Tejral & Andrew D. Tejral. She is predeceased by her husband William J. Tejral.

Visiting Sunday 2-6pm in Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Monday gathering 8:30am from the funeral home for 9:30am mass in the Church of Saint Mary. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.

