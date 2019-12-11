|
Elizabeth "Betty" Tejral
Clifton - Elizabeth "Betty" Tejral,92,of Clifton, formerly of Ridgewood, passed away 12/10/2019.
Betty will be missed by her children, Ellen C. Roller & husband Robert M., William C. Tejral & Andrew D. Tejral. She is predeceased by her husband William J. Tejral.
Visiting Sunday 2-6pm in Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Monday gathering 8:30am from the funeral home for 9:30am mass in the Church of Saint Mary. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.
