Elizabeth Teresa Kay
Elizabeth Teresa Kay, 12/18/26 - 6/2/20 - Predeceased by her husband David Gerard Kay, her parents Joseph Kay and Mary Paton Kay, her sisters, Ellen O'Neil Kay Wilson and Rose Ann Kay, her brothers, Joseph Kay, William Kay, and James O'Neil Kay, and her nephew James Kay. She will be missed by her niece Mary Kay Wilson, and nephews David Wilson, John Wilson, and Gary Wilson.
"Betty" is also survived by her step-children, David Kay, Gerard Kay and Ina Aiazzone and many grandchildren.
Betty will be missed by her adopted family Robert and Donna Faulborn, Charles, Cassie, Molly June and Lucy Mae Bennett.
Betty retired as a cashier from Shop Rite and was a proud member of UVFC Local 1262. She was a member of the Dumont Senior Club. Arrangements Frech-McKnight, Dumont; http://frechmcknight.com/
Elizabeth Teresa Kay, 12/18/26 - 6/2/20 - Predeceased by her husband David Gerard Kay, her parents Joseph Kay and Mary Paton Kay, her sisters, Ellen O'Neil Kay Wilson and Rose Ann Kay, her brothers, Joseph Kay, William Kay, and James O'Neil Kay, and her nephew James Kay. She will be missed by her niece Mary Kay Wilson, and nephews David Wilson, John Wilson, and Gary Wilson.
"Betty" is also survived by her step-children, David Kay, Gerard Kay and Ina Aiazzone and many grandchildren.
Betty will be missed by her adopted family Robert and Donna Faulborn, Charles, Cassie, Molly June and Lucy Mae Bennett.
Betty retired as a cashier from Shop Rite and was a proud member of UVFC Local 1262. She was a member of the Dumont Senior Club. Arrangements Frech-McKnight, Dumont; http://frechmcknight.com/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.