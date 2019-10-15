Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Fairview, NJ
Elizabeth Vicchio


1921 - 2019
Elizabeth Vicchio Obituary
Elizabeth Vicchio

North Bergen - Elizabeth Scordo (nee) Vicchio on October 14, 2019 of North Bergen, N.J., age 98. Elizabeth was born on March 15, 1921 in Cosenza, Italy. Before retiring she had worked as a seamstress.

Beloved wife to the late Joseph (2002). Cherished sister to Anna Booth and her husband John. Adored aunt to John Booth and Kelly Knight and her husband Fred. Dear sister-in-law to Mella Scordo and Rose Scordo. She is also survived by many additional nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 8:30am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
