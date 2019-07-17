|
|
Elizabeth Victoria Whitmore
Pompton Lakes - Whitmore, Elizabeth Victoria (Mickens) age 93 of Pompton Lakes on Monday July 15, 2019. She was born in Butler lived in Butler before moving to Pompton Lakes in 1938. She worked for DuPont in Pompton Lakes assembling components for detonators for forty one years retiring in 1984. She also was one of six million Rosie the Riveter during the WWII. Devoted wife of the late Andrew Whitmore. Dear mother of Jay Whitmore of Haskell. Loving grandmother of Tiffany Uribes and her husband Daniel of Yorktown, Virginia and Great grandmother of Mason and Dominic. Also survived by many cousins. Visitation Thursday 4pm-8pm and Funeral Service Friday 10 AM at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Interment The First Reformed Cemetery of Pompton Plains.