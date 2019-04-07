|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Vogel
Toms River - VOGEL, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Raymond), age 106, of Toms River, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Betty was born on February 1, 1913 in New York City and spent much of her long life in West New York, N.J., Saddle Brook, N.J. and St. Petersburg, Fla.
A true matriarch of her family, Betty will be most remembered for raising and caring for so many of her family members. She worked at Bamberger's department store, and she enjoyed crocheting, gardening and dogs.
She was predeceased by her husband Henry, brothers Robert Raymond, George and John Kaufman, son John Vogel and daughter Louise Vogel.
She is survived by her sister Helen-May "Queenie" Lippencott; her son Henry Vogel and his wife Barbara; her granddaughter Karen Blum and her husband Robert; her grandson William Vogel and his wife Aphrodite; as well as her great grandchildren Hillary Blum and her husband Bryan; Katarina Blum; Christopher Vogel; Ashlee Blum; Nancy Vogel; and Nicole Stein and her husband John.
Betty was a strong woman who helped so many throughout her long life. She will be dearly missed. Her family will hold a private remembrance of her life.