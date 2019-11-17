|
Elizabeth Weber
Hawthorne - Elizabeth Weber, age 98, of Hawthorne, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Hungary, Elizabeth came to the U.S. in 1951 settling in Paterson then moved to Hawthorne where she had lived for most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne and a former member of the Sick and Death Benefit Club in Haledon.
Elizabeth Weber was the beloved wife of the late Frank Weber (1989). Loving mother of Frank Weber and his wife Annette of Greenville, SC, Joseph Weber and his wife Deborah of Fair Lawn, and Wendel Weber of Hawthorne. Grandmother of Kristie Lynn Kenyon and her husband Nate, Joseph Weber and his wife Colleen, and Steven Weber. Great grandmother of three.
Funeral will be departing at 9:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 9:30 am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. (www.browningforshay.com)