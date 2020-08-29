1/
Elizabeth Wojcik
Elizabeth Wojcik

Clifton - Elizabeth Wojcik, 73, of Clifton, passed away on August 27, 2020. Born in Warsaw, Poland, she came to the US in 1978 and lived in Yonkers and Passaic before moving to Clifton in 1980. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Elizabeth was a photo finisher for Kodak in Fair Lawn for 10 years, retiring several years ago.

Beloved wife of the late Richard, who passed away in 2017. Devoted mother of Richard D. Wojcik and his wife Julie of Toms River, the late George Wojcik and his wife Marilyn of Bloomfield, Magdalene Rowan and her husband John of Essex Fells, and Carl Wojcik and his wife Katia of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Stefanie, Janina, Christy, Leila, Connor, Joseph and Jason. Cherished great grandmother of Margaux. Dear sister of Ania Nejgebaum of Germany, and Krystyna Fic of Poland.

Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org, in memory of Elizabeth, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
SEP
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
SEP
2
Funeral
08:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
SEP
2
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
