Ella DeGraw
Bloomingdale - Ella DeGraw, age 90, of Bloomingdale, NJ passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. Ella was born and remained a lifelong resident of Bloomingdale, her parents were the late James and Ella (Sloat) Meyers.
Ella worked as a clerk at the Butler News and at Radio Aircraft in Boonton, she was an original and 26 year resident of Butler Senior Housing and was involved with Butler XYZ and the Butler United Methodist Church.
Ella is survived by her loving children, James DeGraw, Karen Cevalinski and husband Edward and David DeGraw and husband Thomas Gentile, her adored grandchildren, Edward Jr. and Kelly Gilow and husband Brian, and her niece Debbie Newlander. Ella was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard DeGraw.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11:00 am also at the funeral home. The final disposition will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ, Wednesday, immediately after the service. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com