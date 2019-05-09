|
Ella L. (Malachi) Williams
East Stroudsburg - Ella L. (Malachi) Williams, 96, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Monday, May 6 in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono.
She was the loving wife of the late Grady Williams. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage together before his passing.
Born in Mobile, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Walter Mason and the late Dinah Malachi.
Ella was a homemaker for most of her life until her husband was injured. She then started working for the Paramus Board of Education in Paramus New Jersey and she worked for over fifteen years before retiring in 1997.
She was a highly involved member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church in West New York, NJ. She served on the Deaconess Board, the Senior Choir, and the Flower Board Club. Most of all, she dedicated her time by taking care of the family. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Willie E. Irick and Kaihrique J. Irick; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Sanders and Kaisiiah Irick; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Roney Williams, a daughter, Betty J. Williams-Irick, two brothers, Shedrick Williams, Louis B. Williams, and two sisters, Ruth Freeman and Lucille Williams.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 14 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Gethsemane Baptist Church, West New York, NJ 07093. Church services will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com