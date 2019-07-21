Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Graveside service
Following Services
Lodi Cemetery
47 Terrace Avenu
Lodi, NJ
Ella Rypkema (Munich) Merlino Obituary
Ella (Munich) Rypkema Merlino

Fair Lawn - Ella (Munich) Rypkema Merlino, age 100, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jacob Rypkema and Salvatore Merlino. Loving and devoted mother of Jacob Rypkema and wife Phyllis, Ellen Wozniak and husband Bill and the late Bernard Rypkema and surviving wife Carol. Cherished grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 13 and great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Othelea Holzl and Olga Rabinsky.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, July 22, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm with an 8 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A graveside service is planned for Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Lodi Cemetery, 47 Terrace Avenue, Lodi. Please gather at the funeral home at 10 am for prayers before proceeding in procession to the cemetery. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
