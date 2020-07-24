Ellen Altis (nee Kukol)
Pequannock - Ellen Altis (nee Kukol), Age 72, of Pequannock moved on to heaven July 23, 2020.
Ellen was born in Passaic, NJ January 24, 1948, lived in Clifton and West Milford before moving to Pequannock 39 years ago. Ellen graduated Pope Pius XII High School, Passaic. Ellen worked at Hewitt Robbins/Robbins Engineers and Constructors as a Supervising Secretary where she met her future husband. While raising a family she worked part time for Tommac Construction, bookkeeping. She finished her career as Executive Secretary to the Principal at Pequannock Valley Middle School in 2015.
In 1975, Ellen married Martin Altis, raised three children and had 44 years of blissful marriage. Ellen was a devoted Mother and Grandmother, an avid reader, loved to travel anywhere and everywhere and was a Giants fan, through thick and thin. She was an officer with the Pequannock Women's Bowling League, golfed with the Pequannock Women's League, was President of the Band Parents Association and volunteered at Dial-a-ride.
Ellen's presence at PV school is legendary along with the exploits of the Band Trips. She was loved by all she worked or interfaced with. Ellen was passionate about her family and the time spent with them. Ellen was small in stature but big in heart; she will be missed by all.
Ellen is survived by her husband Martin of Pequannock, her brother Stephen Kukol and his wife Sandy and sister Nancy Kukol and her partner Linda Stevens; daughter Stephanie Gurnari, and husband Vincent III, son Sean Altis and wife Meghan, and daughter Samantha West and wife Kerry Moore; grandchildren Teresa, Margaret, Dorothy, Carter, Emilie, Blake and Vincent IV.
Ellen was predeceased by her mother MaryAnn Stefan and father Stephen Kukol.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm Monday, July 27 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 11 am Tuesday at Holy Spirit Church, Pequannock. A larger celebration of Ellen's life will be held at a later date. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Spirit Church Pequannock or to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation.