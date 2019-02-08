|
|
Ellen Ametrano
Totowa - Ametrano, Ellen (nee Sutton), age 65 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis W. Ametrano of Totowa. Loving mother of Michael D. Ametrano of Cincinnati, OH and Brian J. Ametrano of Totowa. Dear sister of Patricia Erlandson of Cerritos, CA, Alice Inge of Ledgewood, and the late Jeffrey Sutton (2018), Larry Sutton (1998), and Audrey Sturcke (2003). Ellen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Staten Island, NY, she lived most of her life in Totowa. She was a Human Resource Specialist for Reuters Information Services, New York, NY for many years. Mrs. Ametrano was a parishioner of Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. She was a former Cub Scout leader through St. James, Totowa. She was also a former member of the Totowa PAL, and ran the snack bar. She enjoyed cooking and a daily glass of white wine. She loved to travel and liked to solve crossword puzzles. Cremation is private. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, February 16th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations to the P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.