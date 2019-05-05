|
|
Ellen B. Coyle
Totowa - Coyle, Ellen B. (Breen) passed away peacefully on May 2nd at St Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, with her family by her side. Ellen was born in Paterson, NJ and resided in Weehawken, NJ for several years, prior to moving to Totowa in 1958. Ellen was married to Robert Coyle for 64 years, prior to his passing in 2015. She, and her husband Robert, were graduates of Weehawken High School, Class of 1947. Before becoming a full-time homemaker, Ellen was an Executive Secretary for NBC in New York City. She and Robert ventured to Totowa, NJ in 1958 to a bucolic neighborhood called Echo Glen and became thoroughly involved in the community. Ellen was the oldest survivor of the original residents of the Echo Glen development. Ellen leaves behind her beloved brother, William Breen, of Quinton, OK and his wife, Luwanda. She also leaves behind her children, Totowa Police Chief Robert Coyle and his wife Vicki Lynn, Craig, and his wife Lisa, Neptune NJ, and Kathy and her husband Robert Wasilewski of Totowa. Ellen also leaves behind nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.