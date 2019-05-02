|
|
Ellen B. Neal
Wyckoff - Ellen B. Neal, 55, of Wyckoff, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Leutesdorf, Germany, she lived in Wyckoff for the past 20 years. Ellen was raised and educated in Germany, before moving to New Jersey in 1993. She worked as a paralegal, helping others navigate the estates of their loved ones.
Ellen is survived by her son, Brendan, her parents, Dieter and Gisela, her brother, Thomas, as well as nieces and nephews, and her former spouse and friend Wesley.
Ellen's family will receive friends from 3-6 pm on Saturday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. There will be a short program at 5:30 pm. Cremation services were conducted in private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory can be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.