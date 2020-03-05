Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Ellen Cecelia Vogt Obituary
Ellen Cecelia Vogt

Hillsdale - Ellen Cecelia Vogt, 81, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Vogt. She is survived by her daughters; Charlene Gerbig and her husband Jim, Lauren Trudeau and her husband Mark, and Kristen Nihamin and her husband Felix; her grandchildren, James (Amanda) and Alex (Cara) Gerbig, Cassandra and Mark Trudeau, and Sasha and Cecelia Nihamin; and her great grandson, Logan Gerbig. The family will receive their guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Saturday, March 7 from 12:30PM - 3:30PM with a Celebration of her life and faith commencing at 3:00PM. Ellen was an avid reader, writer, and lover of books, so please consider making a memorial gift in Ellen's name to the Hillsdale Public Library, 509 Hillsdale Avenue, Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Becker-funeralhome.com
