|
|
Ellen Connington
Wayne - Ellen(Jaffe) Connington, 64, NJ died Wednesday December 18, 2019. She and her late husband Kevin lived in Wayne for 32 years.
Mrs. Connington was born in Philadelphia, PA. She was a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia. She was an elementary school teacher until the birth of her first child. She was devoted to her husband Kevin of 42 years who predeceased her, and her two children. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt and she was loved by all who knew her. She and her husband were very active in the New Jersey Boxer Club, breeding, raising and showing boxers.
Mrs. Connington is survived by her son Douglas Connington, DVM of Cherry Hill, NJ, her daughter Erica Connington of Blauvelt, NY, and her brother Kenneth Jaffe M.D. of South Hadley, MA.
Mrs. Connington was laid to rest at King Solomon Memorial Park in Clifton NJ on December 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association.