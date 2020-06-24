Ellen Frances Chevalier
Edgewater - Chevalier, Ellen Frances (nee Finnegan), 88, of Edgewater, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Chevalier, Jr.. Loving mother of Walter J. Chevalier, III, Joseph Chevalier & his wife Debra, and Michael Chevalier & his wife Elizabeth. Cherished grandmother of Patrick, Jennifer, Timothy, Michael, Caitlin, and Susan. Adored great-grandmother of Dylan and Derrick. Dear sister of Doris Cameron, Bernard Finnegan, Carol Ann Hernandez, Jimmy Blehl, and Joseph Finnegan. Ellen was a member of the Holy Rosary Choir and a Eucharistic Minister. Funeral Mass Friday 11:30AM Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Edgewater. Interment to follow George Washington Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park NJ 07932 or Lymphoma Research Foundation, 115 Broadway Ste. 1301, New York, NY 10006. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.