Ellen Gibbons
Lodi - Ellen Gibbons (nee McKeown) 79, of Lodi passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Larne, Co. Antrim, N. Ireland to the late Robert and Jane McKeown and came to the United States in 1965. Before retiring, Ellen was a registered nurse at the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat in Wyckoff. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi where she was a former C.C.D. instructor. Beloved wife of Charles Gibbons. Devoted mother of Moira Connolly and her husband Dr. Mark Connolly and Sean Gibbons and his wife Amanda Rosenblum. Loving grandmother of Olivia Lopez. Predeceased by eight brothers and sisters. Funeral Liturgy from St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi on Monday, August 17th at 10:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Monday from 9-10 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat 700 Mountain Ave. Wyckoff, NJ 07481 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com