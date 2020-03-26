|
Hillsdale - Ellen Irene Ross, 88, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Hackensack, NJ to Herbert and Martha Nuss. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Ross. Devoted mother of Glenn Ross, Ellen Ziegler, Jeff Ross and his wife Sheri. Loving grandmother of Nicole and Kyla. Cherished great grandmother of Curtis and Ava Lynn. In lieu of the current health crisis around the Nation, all services are private. To send condolences to Ellen's family, please visit Becker-funeralhome.com