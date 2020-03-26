Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Irene Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Irene Ross Obituary
Ellen Irene Ross

Hillsdale - Ellen Irene Ross, 88, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Hackensack, NJ to Herbert and Martha Nuss. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Ross. Devoted mother of Glenn Ross, Ellen Ziegler, Jeff Ross and his wife Sheri. Loving grandmother of Nicole and Kyla. Cherished great grandmother of Curtis and Ava Lynn. In lieu of the current health crisis around the Nation, all services are private. To send condolences to Ellen's family, please visit Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -