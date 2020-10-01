1/
Ellen Jamieson
Ellen Jamieson

Leonia - Jamieson, Ellen, age 73 of Leonia, NJ, formerly of New York, NY passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020. Dear sister of Mary Jamieson of Albuquerque, NM. Cherished friend of Carole Campbell, Lela Charney and Pat Kolb. Ellen was an Information Specialist for the National Museum of the American Indian in NYC. She was a member of the Leonia Peace Vigil. Services were private. Donations can be made, in her name, to: Sierra Club of NJ, 145 W Hanover St, Trenton, NJ 08618 or Friends of the Leonia Public Library, 227 Fort Lee Rd, Leonia, NJ 07605. For further information and to view Ellen's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News on Oct. 1, 2020.
