Ellen Joan Britnell

Ellen Joan Britnell Obituary
Ellen Joan Britnell

Mahwah - Ellen Joan Britnell, aged 81, passed away peacefully and bravely on March 14th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in 1938 to John and Ellen and raised in Bogota, NJ. Joan was a dedicated and loving mother who worked her entire lifetime for her family. Joan is survived by her ever-grateful and loving children; Daughter, Sue Ellen Angstadt (Old Bridge) and her husband Thomas; Son, John (Mahwah); and Son, James (Wyckoff) and his wife Elisa; and by the lights of her life, her 5 grandchildren; Brian, Emily Ellen, T.J., Giuliana, and Francesca. She is also survived by her elder brothers John Schlamp (Paramus) and Edward Schlamp (Wyckoff), along with a multitude of adoring nieces and nephews. Joan is also loved and remembered by her many life-long friends with whom she was very close to until her passing. Family and Friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 9pm on Tuesday at Vander Platt Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A private Catholic Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church in Wyckoff will be on Wednesday followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
