M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Bloomingdale - Ellen L. Osborne, 96, of Bloomingdale, formerly a longtime resident of Teaneck, died Friday, November 29, 2019.

Ellen is survived by her daughters, Lynn Osborne, and Victoria Osborne and her husband Judson White. She was predeceased by her husband, James, and her son, Bruce, as well as her four siblings.

A Memorial Mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bloomingdale Public Library, 101 Hamburg Tpke. #1, Bloomingdale, NJ 07403 in Ellen's memory would be greatly appreciated by the Osborne family. For a complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com
