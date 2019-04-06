|
|
ELLEN L. STANLEY
8/4/1942- 4/6/2019
Although a year has passed since we said goodbye for now, we truly miss you beyond words however we shall convey a glimpse of your amazing soul that now rests in eternal peace with words which could never do this justly but let's try. Our memories of your legacy that continues to make a difference today cant's be measured regardless of the technology this is true for the grace which is indicative of you. The genuine properties still radiate. The warmth of your smile is an indication. We all have an existence that is far more than a dance of forms on this earth for what certainly is a modicum of time when in proper perspective. There never seems to be enough time, infinite, and continually experiencing itself. We would give anything to experience your presence, which has always been beyond paranormal. This is true especially in times when life's challenges present a need for your attitude of gratitude seemed intensify under challenges. This attribute like much more than is your nature defy common limits. This paradigm shift was dominate especially when trauma or adversity became part of the experience we confuse with life. For example somehow you became more than a lighthouse for countless beings even when 9/11/2001 changes this existence forever. You're more than a freedom tower eternally! As you would say "The glass is more than half full". Due to the way your living soul touched so many profoundly it is certain that your legacy will never die. Although you have changed form from your biological process after many great years it's sadly too soon. There are so many lives that you have blessed for eternity. We are aspiring to adopt the unconditional attitude of gratitude especially when the adversity appears to get the best of life as we know it.
We love you eternally and unconditionally.
Sincerely Roy Elliott Stanley, Chad & Christy Stanley, Todd Stanley & Dr. Anna Labriola, Aunt Ida, Aunt Marie, Joyce Ann,
Joyce Cohen, extended family, Dominican College, Rutgers University,
And countless others such as the students that certainly give us more hope
for medical care.