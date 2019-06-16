|
Ellen Lewy
Fort Lee - Ellen Lewy of Fort Lee peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Martin Lewy. Devoted Mother to Robert (Barbara) Lewy and the late Michael Lewy. Dear sister of the late Eva Gitterman. Loving Grandmother of Sarah (Jonathan) Lieb, Jennifer Lewy (Greg) and great grandmother of Jaden, Elsa, Nathan, and Oscar. Devoted Aunt of Jane Muhlstock and Matthew Gitterman.
Ellen Lewy was an active member of her community for 54 years. She volunteered at Westchester Reform Temple, Englewood Hospital and Kosher Meals on Wheels. Ellen Lewy's memory will live on through her family.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ellen's memory to United Jewish Appeal. Graveside service will be held today at 1:00 pm at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus. For additional information www.guttermanandmusicant.com.