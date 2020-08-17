1/
Ellen M. Anderson
Paramus - Ellen M. Anderson (née Madden), 80, of Paramus (formerly of Dumont) died peacefully on August 15, 2020. Devoted mother of Michael (Cathy), Kevin, Robert (Sherry), Cathleen, Christopher (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and great-grandmother of one great-grandchild. Predeceased by her brother Bill Madden and dear sister of Joan Miller, Edward Miller and Raymond Miller.

Ellen was born in Teaneck, NJ to Ellen (née Sullivan) and Joseph Madden. She was an administrative assistant at Dumont High School for 37 years. Ellen was a devout parishioner of St. Therese R.C. Church, Cresskill. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, watching Mets and Miami Dolphin games. Her true love was spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial visiting Thursday, August 20th, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation was private. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Ellen's memory to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; https://tunnel2towers.org/.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
