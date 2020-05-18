Ellen M. Bolger
East Orange - age 68, on May 14th. She is survived by a brother, Matthew Bolger (Gladys) and 5 nieces and nephews, Matthew, Sharon, Daniel, James & John. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Attentive Cremation Service, Garfield, NJ. Obituary visit aloiafuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 21, 2020.