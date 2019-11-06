|
Ellen M. Monahan
Bergenfield - Ellen (Eileen) M. Monahan, age 87, formerly of Wyckoff, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River. Ellen was born April 2, 1932 in Kilkenny Ireland and emigrated to the US at age 3. She resided in Wyckoff for over fifty years. Prior to retirement she was a secretary for Clifford Ramundo, Esq. and W. Anderson Associates and a bookkeeper for the Glen Rock Inn. She loved her children, grandchildren, her home, to dance and also sang with many church choirs including St. Gabriel's in Saddle River. She attended Fairleigh Dickenson University. Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Thomas P. Monahan, her mother, Mary Murphy, her father, Timothy Murphy and her brother, The Honorable James T. Murphy. She is survived by her devoted family including daughter, Mary Morehouse and her husband Tom of Hawthorne, her son, Thomas P. Monahan, Jr., of Kenilworth, her grandchildren, Thomas P. Monahan, III and Kaitlyn P. Monahan both of Clark, her sister-in-law, Mary J. Murphy, nieces Kathleen Thiel and Meaghan Donnelly and their families, as well as her beloved Irish cousins here and abroad including Esther McGovern, Brendan Hall, Milo Hall, Fintan Hall and Mary Lee and their families. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Prayers will begin at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. The interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ.